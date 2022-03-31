REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers Sale of 160-Bed Student Housing Property Near UCLA

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

Studio-11024-Los-Angeles-CA

Studio 11024 is located near the UCLA campus in Los Angeles' Westwood neighborhood.

LOS ANGELES — CBRE has arranged the sale of Studio 11024, a 160-bed student housing property serving students attending the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

The 31-unit community was built in 2015 in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The property offers shared amenities including a fitness center; yoga studio; study center with both private and group study spaces; a community room with a kitchenette; courtyard; grilling station; and two rooftop decks.

Jaclyn Fitts, William Vonderfecht, Casey Schaefer, Laurie Lustig-Bower and Kadie Presley Wilson of CBRE represented the seller, Phoenix Property Co., in the disposition of the property to an undisclosed company based in the Los Angeles area.

