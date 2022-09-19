REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers Sale of 160-Unit Zander Park Apartments in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Zander-Park-Apartments-Irving

Zander Park Apartments in Irving totals 160 units. The property was built in 1971.

IRVING, TEXAS — CBRE has brokered the sale of Zander Park, a 160-unit apartment complex in Irving that was originally built in 1971. Jordan Multifamily, an owner-operator specializing in Class B and C properties, purchased the asset from an entity doing business as BW Zander Park LLC for an undisclosed price. Chris Deuillet, William Hubbard and Jaxx Davis of CBRE brokered the sale. Josh Berde, Andrew Woertendyke and Bond Foster, also with CBRE arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, which plans to use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.

