CBRE Brokers Sale of 1,610-Unit Apartment Portfolio in Metro Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — CBRE has brokered the sale of the Wings 914 Portfolio, a collection of six multifamily properties totaling 1,610 units in metro Des Moines. The transaction marks the largest multifamily deal ever recorded in the state of Iowa, according to CBRE. Cy Fox, Matt Bukhshstaber, Ray Hamilton and Clark Matthews of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller, which directed a significant portion of the assets to charitable causes through the National Christian Foundation. The properties were built between 1988 and 2015. Further details were not provided.