Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Wings 914 Portfolio comprises six properties.
AcquisitionsIowaMidwestMultifamily

CBRE Brokers Sale of 1,610-Unit Apartment Portfolio in Metro Des Moines

by Kristin Harlow

DES MOINES, IOWA — CBRE has brokered the sale of the Wings 914 Portfolio, a collection of six multifamily properties totaling 1,610 units in metro Des Moines. The transaction marks the largest multifamily deal ever recorded in the state of Iowa, according to CBRE. Cy Fox, Matt Bukhshstaber, Ray Hamilton and Clark Matthews of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller, which directed a significant portion of the assets to charitable causes through the National Christian Foundation. The properties were built between 1988 and 2015. Further details were not provided.

You may also like

Bedrock Completes 450-Unit City Modern Multifamily Development in...

LV Collective, Virtus Deliver 889-Bed Student Housing Property...

Marriott to Open Renaissance Hotel at $305M SoLa...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $23M Refinancing for Industrial...

The Art of Alignment: How to Balance Stakeholder...

Swinerton to Build 3,640-Bed Student Housing Development at...

Lowe Acquires 207-Unit Tenth & G Multifamily Community...

Prime Residential Sells 147-Unit Citra Apartments in Sunnyvale,...

Priority Capital Advisory Arranges $12M Loan for Multifamily...