CBRE Brokers Sale of 165,499 SF Retail Building Leased to Walmart in Upstate New York

NEWARK, N.Y. — CBRE has brokered the $9.2 million sale of a 165,499-square-foot retail building in Newark, a western suburb of Rochester. Located at 6788 NY-31 East, the single-tenant property is fully leased to Walmart. Walmart has occupied the space since 1992 and expanded its original lease by 72,011 square feet in 2006. Nearby retailers include Save-a-Lot, Wegmans, Tractor Supply, Dollar Tree, AutoZone and Walgreens. Jeffrey Dunne, David Gavin, Jeremy Neuer and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction The team also procured an undisclosed institutional investor as the buyer.