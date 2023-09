TULSA, OKLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a 178,150-square-foot industrial building in Tulsa. The single-story building was constructed on a 60-acre site in 2018 and features 25.6-foot clear heights and a 250-space parking lot. Matt Klimisch, David Glasgow, Alex Powell, Kurt Giller and Kerry Shields of CBRE represented the seller, Titan Sports & Performance Center LLC, in the transaction. Craft Capital LLC purchased the asset for $14.9 million.