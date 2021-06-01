CBRE Brokers Sale of 181-Unit Lofts at Red Mountain in Glenwood Springs, Colorado

Lofts at Red Mountain in Glenwood Springs, Colo., features 181 apartments, a fitness center and an outdoor lounge with fire pits.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, COLO. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Lofts at Red Mountain, a multifamily property located in Glenwood Springs. The developers — Illinois-based Stoneleigh Cos. and Texas-based Realty Capital — sold the asset for an undisclosed price. The name of the buyer was not released.

Located at 300 Wulfsohn Road, Lofts at Red Mountain features 181 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units with quartz countertops, customizable Elfa closet systems and full-size, in-unit washers/dryers. Community amenities include a club room with billiards, an outdoor lounge with fire pits, bike storage, a fitness center, barbecue pavilion, self-service dog wash and a Zen lounge with hanging swings and daybeds.

Dan Woodward, David Potarf, Matt Barnett and Jake Young of CBRE represented the sellers in the deal. Troy Tegeler of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team arranged acquisition financing for the buyer.