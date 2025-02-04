CBRE Brokers Sale of 184-Unit Villa Ladera Apartments in East Dallas

DALLAS — CBRE has brokered the sale of Villa Ladera, a 184-unit apartment complex in East Dallas. Built in 1972, Villa Ladera is a gated, pet-friendly community that offers one- and two-bedroom units as well as onsite laundry facilities. Chris Deuillet and Matthew Pastrano of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, Blue Ocean Real Estate. Josh Berde, Andrew Woertendyke and Peyton Chur, also with CBRE, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal through an unnamed lender.