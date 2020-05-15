CBRE Brokers Sale of 18,540 SF Industrial Building in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — CBRE has brokered the sale of an 18,540-square-foot industrial building located at 1525 Magoffin Ave. in El Paso. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property was built in 1950. Chad McCleskey with CBRE’s El Paso represented the seller, Lanestone LLC, in the transaction. Ricardo Fernandez, also with CBRE, represented the buyer, Marivani LLC, which is expanding into a larger space for its commercial equipment sales business.