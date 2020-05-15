REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers Sale of 18,540 SF Industrial Building in El Paso

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

EL PASO, TEXAS — CBRE has brokered the sale of an 18,540-square-foot industrial building located at 1525 Magoffin Ave. in El Paso. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property was built in 1950. Chad McCleskey with CBRE’s El Paso represented the seller, Lanestone LLC, in the transaction. Ricardo Fernandez, also with CBRE, represented the buyer, Marivani LLC, which is expanding into a larger space for its commercial equipment sales business.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
Conferences
May
20
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
May
21
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  