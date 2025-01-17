Friday, January 17, 2025
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

CBRE Brokers Sale of 189,334 SF Shopping Center in Webster, Texas

by Taylor Williams

WEBSTER, TEXAS — CBRE has brokered the sale of Baybrook Passage, a 189,334-square-foot shopping center in Webster, a southeastern suburb of Houston. Best Buy and Staples anchor the center, which was built in 2003 and was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Boot Barn, Skechers and healthcare provider Memorial Hermann. Mark Witcher, Jolie Duhon, Chris Cozby, Jim Batjer and Harrison Tye of CBRE represented the seller, Gulf Coast Commercial Group, in the transaction. The local buyer, SLS Properties, was self-represented.

