CBRE Brokers Sale of 19-Unit Crestview Apartments in Costa Mesa, California

COSTA MESA, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Crestview Apartments, a multifamily community in the Orange County city of Costa Mesa. An Orange County-based private investor sold the asset to a local private investor for $5 million, or $264,474 per unit.

Dan Blackwell and Mike O’Neill of CBRE represented the seller, while Blackwell, O’Neill and Jack O’Connor of CBRE represented the buyer in the transaction.

Located at 859 W. 19th St., the two-story, 8,931-square-foot building features 19 apartments, primarily studio units with patios or balconies. The community also has an onsite laundry facility. Recent capital improvements include new exterior paint, repaved asphalt, new decks, new windows throughout and wood replacement.