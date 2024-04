BLAINE, MINN. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Berkshire Central, a 191-unit apartment complex in Blaine, a northern suburb of Minneapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 2017, the property features a range of studio, one- and two-bedroom units averaging 889 square feet. Amenities include a lounge, kitchen, garden, fitness center, yoga studio and pool. Keith Collins, Ted Abramson and Abe Appert of CBRE represented the seller, BMIRF Central LLC. Sentinel Management Co. was the buyer.