CBRE Brokers Sale of 2 MSF Trammell Crow at Passport Park Industrial Complex in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Trammell-Crow-at-Passport-Park

Trammell Crow at Passport Park in Irving totals 2 million square feet.

IRVING, TEXAS — CBRE has brokered the sale of Trammell Crow at Passport Park, a 2 million-square-foot industrial complex in Irving. Built in 2018, the four-building property was 97 percent leased at the time of sale and features 40-foot clear heights, 205-foot truck court depths and ample car and trailer parking spaces. The Dallas-based real estate giant owns the property in conjunction with CBRE Global Investors. Ryan Thornton, Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan and Eliza Bachhuber of CBRE represented ownership in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed, publicly traded REIT.

