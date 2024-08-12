Monday, August 12, 2024
CBRE Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Apartment Complex in East Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — CBRE has brokered the sale of a 200-unit apartment complex in East Boston. Built in 2018 and known as Boston East, the six-story building houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a clubroom with meeting space, sky lounge and terrace, fitness center and community arts space. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of Los Angeles-based investment firm American Realty Advisors, in the transaction. CBRE also procured the buyer, Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

