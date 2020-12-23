CBRE Brokers Sale of 205-Unit Washington Crossing Apartments in Woburn, Massachusetts

Washington Crossing in Woburn totals 205 units. The property was built in 2003.

WOBURN, MASS. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Washington Crossing, a 205-unit apartment community in Woburn, a northern suburb of Boston. Built in 2003, the property consists of four residential buildings, a clubhouse and multiple freestanding carports. Units average 1,063 square feet, and amenities include a heated pool, fitness center, business center and a theater room. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, an institutional investor advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, CWMA Baystate LLC.