Monday, October 2, 2023
Princeton Lakes was built in 2005.
Acquisitions

CBRE Brokers Sale of 208-Unit Princeton Lakes Apartment Community in Suburban Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

NOBLESVILLE, IND. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Princeton Lakes, a 208-unit apartment community in the Indianapolis suburb of Noblesville. Completed in 2005, the property at 17955 Murray Place features a range of one, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,021 square feet. Amenities include a pool, picnic area, clubhouse, playground and walking trails. Steve LaMotte Jr., Dane Wilson and Ross Wettersten of CBRE represented the seller, Pedcor Cos. A local private investor purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

