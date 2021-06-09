CBRE Brokers Sale of 209,643 SF Industrial Facility in Norton, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

NORTON, MASS. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a 209,643-square-foot industrial facility in Norton, located near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border. Built in 1986, the property was fully leased to U.S. Cabinet Depot at the time of sale. Building features include a clear height of 28 feet, 20 docks and an ESFR sprinkler system. Scott Dragos, Chris Skeffington, Doug Jacoby, Roy Sandeman, Tim Mulhall, Tony Hayes and Daniel Hines of CBRE represented the seller, Paradigm Capital Advisors, in the off-market transaction. Denver-based Black Creek Group acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.