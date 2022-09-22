CBRE Brokers Sale of 210-Unit Multifamily Development Site in Worcester, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

WORCESTER, MASS. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a multifamily development site in the central Massachusetts city of Worcester that is approved for the construction of 210 market-rate units. Plans currently call for a five-story building to be constructed over a double podium parking garage. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, a limited liability company, and procured the buyer, an affiliate of metro Boston-based SMC Management Corp., in the transaction.