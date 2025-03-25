Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Slate-at-Merrimack
Slate at Merrimack in southern New Hampshire totals 224 units. The property was built in 2023.
CBRE Brokers Sale of 224-Unit Slate at Merrimack Apartments in Southern New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

MERRIMACK, N.H. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Slate at Merrimack, a 224-unit apartment complex located near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. Built in 2023, the property houses one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 943 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking café and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the seller, LeCesse Development Corp., in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed buyer.

