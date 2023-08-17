CBRE Brokers Sale of 225,551 SF Office Campus in Farmington, Connecticut

FARMINGTON, CONN. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Pond View Corporate Center, a two-building, 225,551-square-foot office campus in Farmington, located west of Hartford. The sales price was $29.7 million. Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley, Travis Langer, Daniel Blumenkrantz and John McCormick of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of Sovereign Partners, in the transaction. CBRE also procured the buyer, an undisclosed family office. Pond View Corporate Center was 92 percent leased at the time of sale.