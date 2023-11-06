Monday, November 6, 2023
Avalon-Mamaroneck
Avalon Mamaroneck totals 229 units. The property was built in 1999.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

CBRE Brokers Sale of 229-Unit Apartment Community in Mamaroneck, New York

by Taylor Williams

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Avalon Mamaroneck, a 229-unit multifamily community located about 25 miles north of Manhattan. Built in 1999 and renovated in 2018, Avalon Mamaroneck features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a resident lounge. Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, AvalonBay Communities, in the transaction. The quartet also procured the buyer, a joint venture between Harbor Group International and Cantor Fitzgerald.

