CBRE Brokers Sale of 229-Unit Apartment Community in Mamaroneck, New York

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Avalon Mamaroneck, a 229-unit multifamily community located about 25 miles north of Manhattan. Built in 1999 and renovated in 2018, Avalon Mamaroneck features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a resident lounge. Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, AvalonBay Communities, in the transaction. The quartet also procured the buyer, a joint venture between Harbor Group International and Cantor Fitzgerald.