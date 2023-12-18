Monday, December 18, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

CBRE Brokers Sale of 23,300 SF Retail Center in El Paso

by Taylor Williams

EL PASO, TEXAS — CBRE has brokered the sale of 5 Points Plaza Shopping Center, a 23,300-square-foot retail property in El Paso. The center, which was vacant for the previous two decades, is currently in the midst of being renovated and will have a new anchor tenant, Mexican restaurant Morra Mia, beginning in the second quarter of next year. Rebecca Rojas of CBRE, who serves as the leasing agent, represented the buyer, an entity doing business as 2900 Pershing LLC, in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.

You may also like

Sava Holdings Buys 285,312 SF Office Complex in...

Accelerated Solutions Group Opens 80,000 SF Manufacturing Facility...

Levcor Adds Five Tenants to MarqE Entertainment Center...

Arcadis Signs 19,605 SF Office Lease in Downtown...

JLL Arranges $110.2M Sale of Central Pennsylvania Warehouse

CBRE Brokers $74M Sale of Talia Apartments in...

Family Health Centers Purchases 20,987 SF Retail Building...

Pottery Barn to Open at Westfield Old Orchard...

Mia Rose Holdings Sells 156-Unit Apartment Complex in...