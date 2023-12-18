CBRE Brokers Sale of 23,300 SF Retail Center in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — CBRE has brokered the sale of 5 Points Plaza Shopping Center, a 23,300-square-foot retail property in El Paso. The center, which was vacant for the previous two decades, is currently in the midst of being renovated and will have a new anchor tenant, Mexican restaurant Morra Mia, beginning in the second quarter of next year. Rebecca Rojas of CBRE, who serves as the leasing agent, represented the buyer, an entity doing business as 2900 Pershing LLC, in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.