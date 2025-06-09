Monday, June 9, 2025
CBRE Brokers Sale of 234-Unit Multifamily Property in Mishawaka, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

MISHAWAKA, IND. — CBRE has brokered the sale of River Pointe, a 234-unit multifamily property in Mishawka near South Bend. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 350 Bercado Circle along the St. Joseph River, the community features a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,054 square feet. The property was built in 1974 and features amenities such as a pool, dog park, fitness center, newly renovated clubhouse, courtyard and riverfront deck. George Tikijian, Hannah Ott, Cam Benz, Clair Hassfurther, Ryan Stockamp and Sean Pingel of CBRE represented the seller, LV Property Management. Monarch Investment and Management was the buyer.

