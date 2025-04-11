CBRE Brokers Sale of 23,805 SF Calhoun Health Center in Brookfield, Wisconsin

BROOKFIELD, WIS. — CBRE has brokered the sale of the 23,805-square-foot Calhoun Health Center in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield for an undisclosed price. The Class A medical office building is located at 1905 N. Calhoun Road and is fully leased and anchored by Froedtert ThedaCare Health in partnership with the Medical College of Wisconsin. The facility was completed in 2016. Chris Bodnar, Brannan Knott, Mindy Berman, Zack Holderman, Cole Reethof, Trent Jemmett, Jesse Greshin and Devin Tessmer of CBRE represented the seller. The buyer was Chicago-based Remedy Medical Properties in a joint venture with Kayne Anderson Real Estate.