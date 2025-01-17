Friday, January 17, 2025
Residences at Crosspoint in Lowell totals 240 units. The property was built in 2020.
CBRE Brokers Sale of 240-Unit Residences at Crosspoint Apartments in Metro Boston

by Taylor Williams

LOWELL, MASS. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Residences at Crosspoint, a 240-unit apartment complex located in the northern Boston suburb of Lowell. Completed in 2020, the six-story building offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 863 square feet. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center and a business center. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler represented the seller, a partnership created and operated by SMC Management Corp., in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an affiliate of New York City-based Osso Capital.

