Thursday, November 20, 2025
Altis Santa Barbara was delivered in 2024.
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

CBRE Brokers Sale of 242-Unit Altis Santa Barbara Apartments in Naples

by John Nelson

NAPLES, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Altis Santa Barbara, a 242-unit apartment community located at 4710 Altis Drive in Naples. Northland purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Robert Given, Neal Victor and Chris Smiles of CBRE represented the seller, a joint venture sponsored by Altman, in the transaction. Tracy Kennedy, Tony Stein and Ryan Hall with CBRE assisted Northland with acquisition financing.

Delivered in 2024, Altis Santa Barbara offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as private patios or balconies for all units and direct-access garages for select units.

