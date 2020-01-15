CBRE Brokers Sale of 250-Unit Avalon Shelton Multifamily Community in Shelton, Connecticut

SHELTON, CONN. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Avalon Shelton, a 250-unit multifamily community located in Shelton, a western suburb of New Haven. Built in 2013, Avalon Shelton offers one- and two-bedroom units with amenities including a fitness center, pool, resident lounge and covered structured parking with direct access to each residential floor. The property is located along the bank of the Housatonic River. Jeffrey Dunne, Gene Pride and Stuart MacKenzie of CBRE represented the owner, AvalonBay Communities, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Merion Realty Partners.