CBRE Brokers Sale of 28,281 SF Regency Plaza Retail Center in Las Vegas

Located in Las Vegas, Regency Center features 28,281-square-foot of fully occupied retail space.

LAS VEGAS — CBRE has arranged the sale of Regency Plaza, a retail property located at 320 N. Nellis Blvd. in Las Vegas. Rock Ridge Regency Plaza LLC acquired the asset from Regency Developments LLC for $4.4 million.

Roy Fritz, Michael Hsu, Dylan Heroy and Kellie Ortiz-Thompson of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 1999 and renovated in 2017, five tenants fully occupy the 28,281-square-foot property on long-term leases.