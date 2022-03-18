CBRE Brokers Sale of 28,281 SF Regency Plaza Retail Center in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — CBRE has arranged the sale of Regency Plaza, a retail property located at 320 N. Nellis Blvd. in Las Vegas. Rock Ridge Regency Plaza LLC acquired the asset from Regency Developments LLC for $4.4 million.
Roy Fritz, Michael Hsu, Dylan Heroy and Kellie Ortiz-Thompson of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.
Built in 1999 and renovated in 2017, five tenants fully occupy the 28,281-square-foot property on long-term leases.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.