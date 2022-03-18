REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers Sale of 28,281 SF Regency Plaza Retail Center in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Nevada, Retail, Western

Regency-Plaza-Las-Vegas-NV.jpg

Located in Las Vegas, Regency Center features 28,281-square-foot of fully occupied retail space.

LAS VEGAS — CBRE has arranged the sale of Regency Plaza, a retail property located at 320 N. Nellis Blvd. in Las Vegas. Rock Ridge Regency Plaza LLC acquired the asset from Regency Developments LLC for $4.4 million.

Roy Fritz, Michael Hsu, Dylan Heroy and Kellie Ortiz-Thompson of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 1999 and renovated in 2017, five tenants fully occupy the 28,281-square-foot property on long-term leases.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Mar
24
Webinar: Increase Student Housing NOI & Equity Value with Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  