IPEX USA fully occupies the building, which is situated within Florida Gateway Logistic Park in Jacksonville.
CBRE Brokers Sale of 300,240 SF Industrial Building in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a 300,240-square-foot industrial building located at 9909 Pritchard Blvd. in Jacksonville. Newly constructed and dubbed Building 200, the property is situated within the master-planned Florida Gateway Logistic Park. The building features 36-foot clear heights, cross-dock loading, 86 dock doors, four drive-in doors, ESFR sprinkler systems, 168 car parking spaces and 138 trailer parking spaces.

IPEX USA, a PVC and thermoplastic piping system supplier, fully occupies the property. Clarion Partners acquired the building in a joint venture with Diamond Realty Investments on behalf of a separate account. CT Realty sold the property for an undisclosed price.

Jose Lobón, Trey Barry, Frank Fallon, Chris Riley, Royce Rose, Alain Bonvecchio and Gabriel Braun of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

