Spinner Place in Winooski, Vermont, totals 308 beds.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNortheastStudent HousingVermont

CBRE Brokers Sale of 308-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Vermont

by Taylor Williams

WINOOSKI, VT. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Spinner Place, a 308-bed student housing community located near the University of Vermont in Winooski. The community offers shared amenities including a media room, fitness center and recreation room. The property also features ground-floor retail space that is leased to The Archives Bar, Champlain Nails, Asian Bistro and La Bella Skin Boutique. Jaclyn Fitts, William Vonderfecht, Casey Schaefer, John Reed and Jack Reed of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Property Income Advisors Inc. represented the undisclosed buyer. Mike Bryant and Brad Peters, also with CBRE, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.

