3091-Route-22-E.-Branchburg-New-Jersey
The industrial property at 3091 Route 22 E. in Branchburg, New Jersey, formerly housed a minigolf course and driving range.
CBRE Brokers Sale of 311,040 SF Industrial Building in Branchburg, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BRANCHBURG, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a 311,040-square-foot industrial building in the Northern New Jersey community of Branchburg. The building sits on a 26.2-acre site at 3091 Route 22 E. and features a clear height of 40 feet and 42 loading docks. Randy Eigen of CBRE represented the buyer, an entity doing business as TYH Branchburg LLC, in the transaction. Matthew Turse, Tim Cadigan, Judy Troiano, John Gianis and Stephen Gianis of Avison Young represented the seller and developer, Transwestern Development Co.

