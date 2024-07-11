Thursday, July 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Thompson Thrift sold Avenue64 in O’Fallon to Bonaventure Holding Co.
AcquisitionsMidwestMissouriMultifamily

CBRE Brokers Sale of 316-Unit Apartment Complex in Suburban St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

O’FALLON, MO. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Avenue64, a 316-unit apartment complex in the St. Louis suburb of O’Fallon. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 2022, the Class A property features a range of floor plans averaging 993 square feet. Amenities include a pool, hot tub, courtyard, coffee bar, fitness center, conference room, community grilling areas and outdoor game area. Hannah Ott, George Tikijian, Matt Bukhshtaber, Cam Benz, Claire Bullard and Ryan Stockamp of CBRE represented the seller, Thompson Thrift. Bonaventure Holding Co. was the buyer.

You may also like

Affinius Capital Provides $112.7M Loan for Refinancing of...

Colliers Arranges $62M Loan for Refinancing of East...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 226-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Kidder Mathews Arranges $18.8M Sale of Dexter Hayes...

NAI Capital Commercial Negotiates $5M Sale of Manufacturing...

Keystone Construction to Build $60M CarShield Sportsplex in...

Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on 170,000 SF Spec...

Voit Brokers Sale of 3,034 SF Industrial Building...

JLL Arranges Sale of 184-Unit Senior Living Portfolio...