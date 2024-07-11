CBRE Brokers Sale of 316-Unit Apartment Complex in Suburban St. Louis

O’FALLON, MO. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Avenue64, a 316-unit apartment complex in the St. Louis suburb of O’Fallon. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 2022, the Class A property features a range of floor plans averaging 993 square feet. Amenities include a pool, hot tub, courtyard, coffee bar, fitness center, conference room, community grilling areas and outdoor game area. Hannah Ott, George Tikijian, Matt Bukhshtaber, Cam Benz, Claire Bullard and Ryan Stockamp of CBRE represented the seller, Thompson Thrift. Bonaventure Holding Co. was the buyer.