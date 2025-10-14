Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Stamford Towers was 83 percent leased at the time of sale.
CBRE Brokers Sale of 326,468 SF Office Complex in Stamford, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

STAMFORD, CONN. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Stamford Towers, a 326,468-square-foot office complex in southern coastal Connecticut. Stamford Towers is a two-building, transit-served development that is home to tenants such as Citigroup, Gerald Metals, H/2 Capital, Oaktree and Legal & General. Jeff Dunne, Steve Bardsley, Travis Langer and David Block of CBRE represented the seller, CBRE Investment Management, in the transaction. The quartet also procured the buyer, a joint venture between Lamar Cos. and Real Capital Solutions.

