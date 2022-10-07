CBRE Brokers Sale of 348-Unit Multifamily Property in Kansas City

Wild Oak features a newly renovated clubhouse.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Wild Oak in Kansas City for an undisclosed price. The 348-unit multifamily property is located at 7987 NE Flintlock Road. Amenities include two pools, a recently renovated clubhouse and a fitness center. Jeff Stingley and Max Helgeson of CBRE represented the seller, Missouri-based Maxus. Florida-based Stoneweg US was the buyer.