CBRE Brokers Sale of 348-Unit Multifamily Property in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, MO. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Wild Oak in Kansas City for an undisclosed price. The 348-unit multifamily property is located at 7987 NE Flintlock Road. Amenities include two pools, a recently renovated clubhouse and a fitness center. Jeff Stingley and Max Helgeson of CBRE represented the seller, Missouri-based Maxus. Florida-based Stoneweg US was the buyer.
