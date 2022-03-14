CBRE Brokers Sale of 373,000 SF WestPark Office Campus in White Plains, New York

WestPark, an office campus in White Plains, New York, consists of two four-story buildings totaling 373,000 square feet on a 25-acre site.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — CBRE has brokered the sale of WestPark, a 373,000-square-foot office campus in White Plains, a northern suburb of New York City. The campus consists of two four-story buildings on a 25-acre site. Jacqueline Novotny, Brian Carcaterra and Michael McCall of CBRE represented the seller, Onyx Equities, in the transaction. William Cuddy Jr. and Mary Ann Tighe, also with CBRE, represented the buyer, New York-Presbyterian Hospital. The sales price was not disclosed.