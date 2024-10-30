CBRE Brokers Sale of 376,462 SF Grocery-Anchored Retail Portfolio in Coastal New Jersey

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a portfolio of three grocery-anchored retail centers located in Ocean County. ShopRite anchors the centers, which include Bay Plaza in Toms River, Jackson Plaza in Jackson Township and Lacey Mall in Lacey Township. Bay Plaza was built in 1994. Tenants at the 87,721-square-foot center include Citizens Bank, Little Gym and Manhattan Bagel. Tenants at Jackson Plaza, which was built in 2002 and comprises 114,753 square feet, include AT&T, Advance Auto Parts and McDonald’s. Other tenants at Lacey Mall, which totals 173,988 square feet, include T.J. Maxx, Mattress Firm, Firestone, Hand & Stone, UPS, Dollar Tree, Dunkin’, Popeyes and Verizon Wireless. The portfolio was roughly 94 percent leased at the time of sale. Chris Munley, Colin Behr, Ryan Sciullo, Casey Smith, RJ Mirabile and Michael Pascavis of CBRE represented the seller, Pasbjerg Development Co., which developed the properties, in the transaction.