CBRE Brokers Sale of 379,829 SF Retail Center in Sugar Land, Texas

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — CBRE has brokered the sale of First Colony Commons, a 379,829-square-foot retail center located in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land. Seafood City anchors the property, which was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Mark Witcher, Chris Cozby, Jim Batjer, Harrison Tye and Jolie Duhon of CBRE represented the seller, TriGate Capital, which bought the property seven years ago, in the transaction. Ryan Watson of CBRE arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Dhanani Private Equity Group.