Thursday, August 14, 2025
Mineral-Medical-Plaza-Littleton-CO
Mineral Medical Plaza in Littleton, Colo., offers 39,300 square feet of medical office space.
AcquisitionsColoradoHealthcareWestern

CBRE Brokers Sale of 39,300 SF Medical Office Building in Littleton, Colorado

by Amy Works

LITTLETON, COLO. — CBRE, on behalf of Broe Real Estate Group, has arranged the sale of Mineral Medical Plaza, a Class A medical outpatient building in Littleton. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located at 1501 W. Mineral Ave., the two-story Mineral Medical Plaza offers 39,300 square feet of medical office space, including a multi-speciality surgery center. The property was repositioned in 2020, undergoing extensive renovations to be transformed into an outpatient healthcare center. Chris Bodnar, Brannan Knott, Mindy Berman, Zack Holderman, Cole Reethof, Trent Jemmett, Jessie Greshin and Blake Holcomb of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

