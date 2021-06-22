CBRE Brokers Sale of 401,827 SF Industrial Portfolio in Southern New Jersey

Pictured is a 168,737-square-foot industrial building at 1090 Thomas Busch Memorial Highway in Pennsauken, one of three buildings in the portfolio recently acquired by High Street Logistics Properties.

BURLINGTON, PENNSAUKEN AND MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of the Southern NJ Logistics Portfolio, a collection of three buildings totaling 401,827 square feet in Southern New Jersey. The properties are located in Burlington, Pennsauken and Mount Laurel. High Street Logistics Properties purchased the portfolio, which was fully leased at the time of sale, from a private developer based in the region. Michael Hines, Brian Fiumara, Brad Ruppel, Joe Hill and Lauren Dawicki of CBRE brokered the transaction.