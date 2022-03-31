CBRE Brokers Sale of 404-Bed Student Housing Community in Amherst, Massachusetts
AMHERST, MASS. — CBRE has brokered the sale of North 116 Flats, a 404-bed student housing community serving students at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, located in the central part of the state. Built in 2020, North 116 Flats totals 150 units that were approximately 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. Georgia-based Landmark Properties acquired the property from Dallas-based Fountain Residential Partners for an undisclosed price. Jaclyn Fitts, William Vonderfecht, Casey Schaefer, Biria St. John and Simon Butler of CBRE brokered the deal.
