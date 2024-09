SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Woodfield Village Green, a 420,740-square-foot retail power center in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. Site Centers sold the property for $93.2 million in a deal that marks the Chicago area’s priciest retail property sale in more than two years, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. Bridge33 Capital was the buyer. Tenants include Trader Joe’s, Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, Container Store, Bloomingdale’s Outlet, PetSmart and HomeGoods.