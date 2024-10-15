CBRE Brokers Sale of 438-Unit Multifamily Property in Greenwood, Indiana

GREENWOOD, IND. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Westminster, a 438-unit multifamily property in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenwood. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 1971, the community has undergone extensive renovations totaling nearly $20 million since 2014. Residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts averaging 918 square feet. George Tikijian, Hannah Ott, Cam Benz, Claire Bullard and Ryan Stockamp of CBRE represented the seller, Van Rooy Properties, which acquired the asset in 2010. Monarch was the buyer.