CBRE Brokers Sale of 450,330 SF Industrial Building in Monroe Township, New Jersey

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Eastpoint at Exit 8A, a 450,330-square-foot industrial building in Monroe Township, located in Central New Jersey. Built in 2018, the facility features a cross-dock configuration, clear height of 36 feet and 11,000 square feet of office space. Brian Fiumara and Brad Ruppel of CBRE represented the seller, Morgan Stanley, in the transaction, and procured the buyer, Property Reserve Inc. The building was fully leased at the time of sale to Iron Mountain Information Management.