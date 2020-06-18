REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers Sale of 475,800 SF E-Commerce Facility in Easton, Pennsylvania

Logisticenter at 33 is located at 4200 E. Braden Blvd.

EASTON, PA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of LogistiCenter at 33, a 475,800-square-foot e-commerce facility in Easton, an eastern suburb of Allentown. Located at 4200 E. Braden Blvd., the facility was constructed in 2016 and features a clear height of 36 feet. The property is located in the Lehigh Valley submarket and offers convenient access to State Route 33 and Interstate 78. Third-party logistics provider Radial Inc. is the sole tenant of the facility. Michael Hines, Brad Ruppel, Brian Fiumara and Lauren Dawicki of CBRE represented the seller, a partnership that included Pacific Coast Capital Partners LLC, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

