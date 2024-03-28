Thursday, March 28, 2024
The-Parker-Tucson-AZ
The Parker offers 484 beds of student housing near the University of Arizona campus in Tucson.
CBRE Brokers Sale of 484-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Arizona

by Amy Works

TUCSON, ARIZ. — CBRE has brokered the sale of The Parker, a 484-bed student housing community located across the street from the University of Arizona’s Fox School of Music in Tucson.

Jaclyn Fitts, William Vonderfecht, Casey Schaefer and Jeff Casper of CBRE represented the seller, a partnership between The Dinerstein Cos. and Harrison Street, in the transaction. The buyer was Inland Prime Capital of Oak Brook. Mark Cosenza and Brett Smith of Inland Real Estate Acquisitions internally represented the company. Although the price was not disclosed, Yield Pro reports the property sold for $132.5 million.

The community is LEED Silver certified and offers fully furnished units in one- through six-bedroom configurations, with most units offering bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include study spaces, a social lounge, fitness center, community kitchen, turfed courtyard with seating, fire pit, corn hole boards and rooftop swimming pool. The property also features retail space, which Chase Bank occupies. 

