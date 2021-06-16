CBRE Brokers Sale of 50,000 SF Life Sciences Building in Bristol, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

BRISTOL, PA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of 360 George Patterson Boulevard, a 50,000-square-foot life sciences building situated within Bridge Business Center in Bristol, located in Bucks County. At the time of sale, the building was fully leased to Abzena, a pharmacological research and manufacturing company that recently extended its lease through 2032. Stephen Marzullo, Adam Silverman, Robert Zwengler, Ken Zirk, Matthew Knowles and Anthony Hayes of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.