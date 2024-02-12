CBRE Brokers Sale of 501-Unit Apartment Community in White Plains, New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — CBRE has brokered the sale of 15 Bank Apartments, a 501-unit multifamily community located north of New York City in White Plains. Built in 2003, the transit-oriented community consists of two interconnected high-rise towers that house one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge, indoor pool, outdoor courtyards and a children’s playroom. Jeffrey Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, Travis Langer and Daniel Blumenkrantz of CBRE brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.