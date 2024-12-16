CBRE Brokers Sale of 505,436 SF Industrial Park in Metro Miami

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Ironwood Commerce Center, a four-building industrial park in metro Miami spanning 505,436 square feet. Boston-based TA Realty purchased the newly built park in Opa-locka, a city in the north-central region of Miami-Dade County, for an undisclosed price. José Lobon, Frank Fallon, Trey Barry, Royce Rose, Gabriel Braun and Daniel Sarmiento of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Ironwood Commerce Center comprises four warehouses that were 65 percent leased at the time of sale. The facilities feature 32-foot clear heights, shared truck courts, a total of 168 loading positions and speculative office space that is ready for immediate occupancy.