MECHANICSBURG, PA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a 57,000-square-foot office property in Mechanicsburg, located just outside Harrisburg. Built in 1988, the property at 5035 Ritter Road is situated within the 1.9 million-square-foot Rossmoyne Business Center and is leased to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts. Steve Marzullo and Adam Silverman of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. CBRE also procured the buyer, Triple Crown Corp.