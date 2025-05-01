Thursday, May 1, 2025
Shops at High Street is a retail village in Williamsburg, Va., anchored by Movie Tavern.
CBRE Brokers Sale of 58,434 SF Shops at High Street Retail Village in Williamsburg, Virginia

by John Nelson

WILLIAMSBURG, VA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Shops at High Street, a 58,434-square-foot retail village located at 1430 High St. in Williamsburg.

The Khoshbin Co., a privately held real estate investment and management firm based in Costa Mesa, Calif., sold the center for an undisclosed price. CBRE’s National Retail Partners Mid-Atlantic team represented the seller in the transaction, while White House Realty Group represented the buyer, an undisclosed private investor.

Shops at High Street was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Movie Tavern, Five Guys, Subway, Orangetheory Fitness, The Learning Experience and 1-800 Flowers.

