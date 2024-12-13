CBRE Brokers Sale of 59-Unit Apartment Complex in Haverhill, Massachusetts

HAVERHILL, MASS. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Ellis Factory Lofts, a 59-unit apartment complex in Haverhill, a northern suburb of Boston. Built in 2019, Ellis Factory Lofts is a redevelopment of the former Ted’s Leather Goods factory and mill. The six-story building now exclusively offers two-bedroom units, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a resident clubroom, fitness room, bike storage area, dog wash, private courtyard and a controlled access parcel room, as well as commercial space. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the seller, New Hampshire-based Chinburg Properties, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Massachusetts-based development and investment firm SMC Management.